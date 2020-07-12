Biz Beat

Bryan Looper was raised in Pagosa Springs graduating from Pagosa Springs High School in 1999. He graduated from Mesa State University in 2003. He is a Pagosa Pirate football coach going on 10 seasons. He has been a volunteer with Special Olympics Colorado for 20 years and is currently the local coordinator for Pagosa Springs. Bryan and his family love Pagosa and are invested in this community.

Bryan has teamed up with Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC and is excited to bring his coaching and planning experience into our community through investment, financial planning, insurance and retirement planning. Money, trust and leadership are three areas that he loves to see come together for families through financial planning. Contact Bryan to discuss how financial leadership can be leveraged for you and your family.

For more information: LeadingEdgeFP/bryan.com, (970) 251-0313, Bryan@LeadingEdgeFP.com. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC is a registered investment advisory firm in Kansas and Colorado.