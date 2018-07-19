Bishop appointed as coroner

By Avery

Martinez

Staff Writer

An interim coroner to fill the remainder of Dan Keuning’s term, until next January, was appointed by the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) Tuesday.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, News, Top Stories