Birding workshop on Pagosa’s Riverwalk to benefit GGP

By Keith Bruno and Sally High
Special to The PREVIEW
The Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership (GGP) welcomes all birders, experienced or first-timers, to join local experts at the GGP Amphitheater on Saturday morning, June 24, at 8 a.m.
The GGP Amphitheater and Education Dome are at 80 S. 5th St. in Centennial Park, behind the courthouse.
Weminuche Audubon and Audubon Rockies experts will lead us in bird identification along the Riverwalk. Participants will become acquainted with over 130 species of birds that have been observed in our parks with handouts and explanations. Some binoculars and bird books will be available, courtesy of Audubon Rockies, but bring your own if possible.
A box lunch is provided with each registration. GGP members pay only $20 for this half-day experience and nonmembers pay $40. Annual membership in the GGP is only $25 and each workshop is discounted for members.
All proceeds for GGP’s Lifelong Learning Workshops benefit the nonprofit’s educational programming for all ages. Go to Pagosagreen.org to register for a workshop or become a member today.
Other 2017 Lifelong Learning Workshops include:
• July 8: Trees and Native Plants in Pagosa Springs Parks.
• Aug. 12: Entomology (Insects) of a Healthy River.
• Sept. 23: Greenhouse Growing.
• Nov. 4: The Three Sisters (corn, beans and squash) at Your Thanksgiving Table.
Visit Pagosagreen.org for more information about educational opportunities and special events like the July 1 Hello Dollface concert in the GGP Amphitheater.
