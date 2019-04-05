Bipartisan town hall meeting set for Saturday in Pagosa

By John Porco

Special to The SUN

Sen. Don Coram (R-Montrose) and Rep. Barbara McLachlan (D-Durango), our two lawmakers in the Colorado Legislature, will be hosting a town hall meeting in Pagosa Springs to discuss their current legislative year and answer questions.

The meeting will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 6. The session will be held at a new event space at 197 Navajo Trail Drive, next to Boss Hogg’s Restaurant. This building was formerly a furniture rental store. The public is encouraged to attend.

Coram is a Republican member of the Colorado Senate. He represents District 6, comprising the counties of Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan and San Miguel. Previously, he served in the Colorado House of Representatives representing District 58 from 2011 to 2017. Coram was born and raised in Montrose County on a family farming and ranching operation. Currently, he serves on the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, the Local Government Committee and the Water Resources Review Committee.

McLachlan is a Democratic member of the Colorado House of Representatives. She represents District 59, which covers Archuleta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Ouray and San Juan counties. McLachlan is a Durango resident and a retired teacher at Durango High School. She has a journalism degree from Colorado State University and once wrote for the Durango Herald. She chairs the House Education Committee and serves on the Rural Affairs and Agriculture Committees.

