Big fun in close quarters

And, hot dog. We made it through another winter. I love being tucked away on a winter’s day and write to my heart’s content. But, I love summers even more when we throw open the windows. Summer is about outdoor fun, camping, picnics, s’mores and traveling with family.

It’s interesting: I have couple-friends who don’t have children. They look at things differently. They probably have extra money to do what they want to do and go where they want to go. They probably have privacy and order, too.

In our family with four children, we had none of the above. With small children, we learned to live in close quarters and travel as one unit. When they became teenagers, we learned to live in bigger close quarters and we still went as one unit.

Ten years ago, our son-in-law retired from the service. He and our daughter decided to move to Pagosa Springs and raise their two boys here. They bought a 26-foot trailer with four bunk beds, a pullout tabletop bed and a queen-size bed.

They called us and said, “The movers are bringing our furniture, but we are going to camp from Virginia to Pagosa Springs. We will visit New York City, see relatives and Niagara Falls. We will fish all the great fishing holes and camp at KOAs across the United States. It will take us six weeks to make the trip. Why don’t you fly out for the retirement party and camp with us?”

We jumped at the chance. Also, our youngest daughter took a six-week leave from her job and joined us for the trip. We learned then we could camp as a family of seven, live together in close quarters for six weeks and have the fun of our lives.

Recently, when my friend and her husband came back from a weekend of fun in Moab, she said it was horrible. They took their Razor ATV, roamed through the canyons and slept in a tent. Their friends went with them and stayed in their camper.

She said the wind blew, it was cold and there was grit everywhere. “Never again. I’m too old to sleep in a tent. It is expensive to get a motel room in Moab. The prices have doubled since last year.”

I said, “Why don’t you and your friends pay for a room together?”

You would have thought I asked her to rob a bank.

“Never, no, never. Our friends wouldn’t like it, either.”

“How long have you been friends?”

“Thirty years.”

“And you can’t sleep in the same room together and save money? You do everything else together, what is the big deal? When our family travels together we share a room.”

“You are family. Friends don’t do that.”

All of a sudden, I realized that we were coming from a different mindset. As a family, we have learned to travel economically and enjoy each other.

I thought I could enlighten her and show her how she and her husband could travel and save at least an extra $100 a night.

To save money, I told her how our family traveled together and still has fun. We took our ice cooler and sandwiches, our kids were always hungry. We went on picnics. It was the equivalent of taking them out to dinner. When they were young, they didn’t know any difference. We took them camping and to the mountains. It wasn’t Disneyland, but it was better. They learned to have fun, belong and feel loved without spending money.

She said, again, “Never. We couldn’t stay in the same room with our friends.”

I told her how our family figured it out. We tell our youngest daughter she can have her own room and she will have total privacy. We just don’t tell her that it’s a 3-foot-by-6-foot room called the closet. It’s a perfect size for her roll-up bed.

“Your poor daughter, she doesn’t get a bed?”

“Sometimes, but not always. It depends on how many grandchildren and their friends travel with us. We rent an extra room, but then they show up in our room, anyway. They don’t want to miss the fun.”

When we arrive at the hotel, we start planning the configuration for sleeping arrangements. There are a few considerations, like the temperature in the room. Some like it hot and some like it cold. No one wants to sleep with our grandson. He hogs the whole queen-size bed. My son-in-law is a good sport and always makes the declaration, “I don’t care how we do it, but I will not sleep with my mother-in-law.”

“Wow! I didn’t ask.” I could take offense. It has become a standing joke in the family.

Being together pulls down high expectations. It started years before when our first child came along and we became a family. No more privacy and no more extra money. Then another child came along. Less privacy and less money.

At times, traveling with the whole family, we have to take two cars. The trick is to get in the right car. In one car, NASCAR highlights are blaring. The other one has an audio book playing. But, we always miss the laughter and fun conversation in the other vehicle. We text back and forth, plan our next meal in the next town. Of course, My Sweet Al needs to stop at every bush. When one stops, that means everyone stops. We roll our eyes and say, “Again? Hurry.”

Final brushstroke: We love traveling with family, but do they like traveling with us? My Sweet Al and I are thankful the kids still want us to go along. We have had wonderful moments with family. Just thinking about it, I would do it all over again, just the way we always had to do it.

