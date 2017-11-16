Best in country

Dear Editor:

“We got da’ bestus”

Our 8th graders — “The best in the country”

Our students we have in the 8th grade are to be exemplified and this is due to what is taught at home and polished up by our educators we have here, we are so lucky and fortunate to have these folks.

