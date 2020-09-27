Bennet invites residents to schedule fall telephone listening sessions

Sen. Michael Bennet’s office

Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s Durango staff will be holding weekly telephone office hours this fall.

Bennet and his team are committed to answering Coloradans’ questions, listening to their concerns, and helping them navigate federal agencies –– including the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration and more.

“There’s no greater responsibility as Colorado’s senator than being responsive to the needs of Coloradans across our state. I’m pleased to announce that — even in these challenging and virtual times — our office is holding telephone listening sessions this fall in every region of Colorado,” said Bennet. “If you’re having issues navigating a federal agency or receiving benefits, or have any questions, comments, or concerns, I encourage you to schedule time to talk with our team.”

Through Nov. 5, Janet Wolf, Bennet’s constituent advocate in Durango, will hold telephone office hours for Coloradans on Thursday mornings.

Coloradans who live in Gunnison, Hinsdale, Archuleta, San Juan, Ouray, San Miguel, Montezuma, Dolores and La Plata counties are encouraged to schedule an appointment with Wolf by emailing: janet_wolf@bennet.senate.gov or calling 259-1710. Constituents are welcome to call any of the Bennet offices at any time for assistance and do not need to wait for office hours to ask for help or share opinions.

Traditionally, Bennet’s staff has held in-person listening sessions. Due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the office will be holding 2020 office hours via phone.

For more information about navigating federal agencies, please visit the “How Can We Help” page on Bennet’s website: www.bennet.senate.gov. For more information about Bennet’s 2020 telephone listening sessions, visit www.bennet.senate.gov/listening-sessions.