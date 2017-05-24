Beginning western square dance lessons to start in June

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Steve Keil
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs square dance club, the High Country Squares, will be starting a beginners class for anyone wishing to learn the art of modern western square dance.
The class will start on June 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the PLPOA Clubhouse, located at 230 Port Ave.
If you haven’t seen modern square dancing, you probably think of a few farm folks in an old barn doing some crazy dance to an old time band playing “Turkey in the Straw.” Well, things have changed and so has square dancing. It’s not what you learned in junior high: It’s dancing, it’s thinking, it’s teamwork, and it’s fun.
Are you looking for something different to do? Would you like to meet new, friendly people? Could you use some physical exercise? Learn to square dance.
Square dancing is easy to learn. You simply walk to music. You don’t need rhythm or dance experience. Square dancing is great exercise and a opportunity of meet new friends. The only requirements are to bring your two feet, your enthusiasm and your sense of humor.
Square dancing is movement to music. It is done in couples, with teams of four couples called a “square.” It’s not a spectator sport. It is for the active at heart and mind. The music varies including country western, rock ‘n’ roll and current pop. When you travel, there are dance clubs on every continent, country and state. Square dancing is a great way for active, contemporary people to meet and build a circle of friends.
If you have always wondered what it would be like to square dance, this is an opportunity to learn from one of the best callers in the western United States. Jim Park has been calling square dances and teaching new beginners for over 30 years. Since Park and his wife, Fae, retired and moved to Pagosa in 2007, our High Country Squares have benefited enormously from having such an experienced and professional caller.
Couples and singles are welcome to come and give this exhilarating form of dance a try while our club’s experienced dancers, called “angels,” lend a hand in helping you learn how to perform the maneuvers. All ages are welcome and if you do have some experience in square dancing, Park’s calling will give you an excellent opportunity to brush up on your skills.
We invite anyone in the community to attend the introduction to modern western square dance. Come on down and try a few calls, have some fun, get some exercise and meet a friendly group of other people in Pagosa Springs.
The classes will run the second, third and fourth Thursdays of the month through September at the PLPOA Clubhouse.
For further information, please contact either John Thomas at 731-8730 or Park at 731-9910.