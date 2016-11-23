e edition login button

‘Before the Flood’

Dear Editor:

Please join us Dec. 1 at the Liberty Theatre at 7 p.m. for a free community viewing of Leonardo DiCaprio’s climate change film, “Before the Flood,” released earlier this month.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on November 23, 2016.