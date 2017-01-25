- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
The 34th annual San Juan Basin Beef Symposium will take place in Pagosa Springs on Feb. 8 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Archuleta County Fairgrounds at 344 U.S. 84.
Learn the trends of the cattle market and what is driving it from the director of the Livestock Marketing and Information Center. A panel of direct market producers will also talk about how they have developed niche markets and sell directly to their market to increase profits. The afternoon will be spent learning about beef quality assurance and a certification test for New Mexico and Colorado will be available.
The cost for a full day of education and a delicious hot beef lunch is only $25 if registration is received by Feb. 3. To register or for questions, contact the Extension office at 264-5931or mail your check made out to Archuleta County Extension to P.O. Box 370, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.
Follow these topics: Extension Viewpoints, Lifestyle, Updates