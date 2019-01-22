Beef symposium set for Feb. 6

The San Juan Basin Extension Beef Cattle Symposium has been a tradition in southwest Colorado and northwest New Mexico for 36 years. Educational programs are important to help us sustain this way of life.

The 2019 Beef Cattle Symposium will primarily focus on resiliency and ways to maintain profitability and herd health during a fluctuating market. Visit with industry professionals on new programs and alternatives to maintain the health of your herd while maintaining profitability.

This year’s symposium is set Feb. 6 at the Montezuma County Fairgrounds.

Speakers include: New Mexico State University (NMSU) Veterinarian Dr. John Wenzel, Montezuma County Noxious Weed Department Head Bonnie Loving, Colorado State University (CSU) Range Management Specialist Retta Bruegger, NMSU Beef Specialist Dr. Craig Gifford and Livestock Marketing Information Center Senior Ag Economist Katelyn McCullock.

Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m., speaker presentations are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) Training is from 3 to 6 p.m. The workshop fee is $25 per person, which includes workshop materials, lunch and refreshments, BQA training, as well as great door prizes from our sponsors.

No lunch or materials guaranteed on registrations received after Feb. 1.

Annie’s Project

Annie’s Project is an educational program dedicated to strengthening women’s roles in modern farm and ranch enterprises. The mission is to empower farm and ranch women to be better business partners through networks and by managing and organizing critical information.

The cost is $75 and it will be held from Feb. 28 to March 2. Materials and meals will be provided. Please come by the Extension office to pick up an application or visit the Facebook page, CSU Extension-Archuleta County, to download. Applications are due on Feb. 15.

CPR and first aid classes

CPR and first aid certification classes are offered monthly by the CSU Extension office on the second Monday and Wednesday of each month from 6 to 10 p.m. Anyone needing to receive or renew certification can register by calling the Extension office at 264-5931.

We will also attempt to schedule classes on additional dates with five or more registrations. Cost for the classes is $80 for combined CPR/first aid and $55 for CPR, first aid or recertification. The type of first aid information provided will vary by the needs of the audience.

