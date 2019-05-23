‘Bee like the bees’

Pagosa Family School students put their beekeeper, artist and construction-worker hats on for the day as they take part in building homes for bees on May 14. These homes were built to “bee” part of PFS’s Bee Release Day on May 16. The bee habitats were placed by the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership domes in Centennial Park with hopes that the bees will do their part to pollinate flowers and vegetables along the Riverwalk. The theme for the students was to “be like the bees, they make enough for themselves and to share with others.”

Follow these topics: Education, News, Top Stories