Become informed

Dear Editor:

Now is the time to start preparing to vote. Ballots will be mailed in three weeks. With all the focus on the Presidential and Senatorial races, I am afraid people are neglecting to educate themselves about the other candidates on the ballot. Case in point is the race to represent the Third Congressional District (CD3) in the U.S. House of Representatives. For the past ten years, our district has been represented by Scott Tipton. He was, by many accounts, insufficiently proactive in addressing issues of concern to his constituents and was defeated in the Republican primary. So we will have a new Representative in Congress come 2021.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.