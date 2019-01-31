Bear injured in summer fire near Durango now back in the wild

Photos courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife
The bear cub injured in the 416 forest fire near Durango last summer is back in the wild, hibernating in a “den” in the mountains. On Friday, Jan. 25, the bear and another orphaned female cub were placed together in an ideal location — deep in the forest where they’ll find plenty of food when they wake from hibernation.

By Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Special to The SUN
The bear cub injured in the 416 forest fire in southwest Colorado last summer is now back in the wild, hibernating in a “den” in the mountains west of Durango.

This story was posted on January 31, 2019.