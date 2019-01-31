Bear injured in summer fire near Durango now back in the wild

By Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Special to The SUN

The bear cub injured in the 416 forest fire in southwest Colorado last summer is now back in the wild, hibernating in a “den” in the mountains west of Durango.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: CO Parks and Wildlife, Outdoors