Tonight’s basketball games rescheduled for tomorrow

Due to Cortez High School school being cancelled today, the basketball games scheduled for tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 25, versus Cortez have once again been postponed.
The games are rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26. at the same times and locations:
Boys JV 4 p.m. Pagosa Springs Middle School
Girls JV 4 p.m. Pagosa Springs High School
Girls V 5:30 p.m. Pagosa Springs High School
Boys V 7 p.m. Pagosa Springs High School
