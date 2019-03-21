Bartz’ four goals lead Lady Pirates past Ignacio for first win of the season

Photo courtesy Joel Priest
Lady Pirates Cata Aguilera (25) and Haley Thompson work in tandem to stop a potential Ignacio Bobcat goal during the March 19 matchup of the two teams. Pagosa was able to capture its first win of the season against Ignacio by a score of 6-0.

In two road games in five days, the Pagosa Springs High School Lady Pirate soccer team split the difference, falling to the Manitou Springs Mustangs (2-2 overall), but earning its first goals and subsequent first win of the season against the Ignacio Bobcats.

This story was posted on March 21, 2019.