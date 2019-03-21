Bartz’ four goals lead Lady Pirates past Ignacio for first win of the season

- News
In two road games in five days, the Pagosa Springs High School Lady Pirate soccer team split the difference, falling to the Manitou Springs Mustangs (2-2 overall), but earning its first goals and subsequent first win of the season against the Ignacio Bobcats.
