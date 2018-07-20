Bares, ​Broncs ‘n Bulls coming to the Archuleta County Fair

- News
By Leslie Wustrack
Special to The PREVIEW
Archuleta County Fair Board President Jason Cox just announced, “Bares, Broncs ‘n Bulls is coming to the fair.”
He added, “The fair board unanimously voted to support this sure to be spectacular event which will be held on Friday night, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m.
“Our annual Saturday Ranch Rodeo at noon is an important part of the fair’s 67-year heritage. The Ranch Rodeo is followed by the Annual 4-H Chuckwagon Dinner, the Jr. Livestock Auction and the Saturday night dance. But, by adding the Bares, Broncs ‘n Bulls on Friday night, we’re offering folks a full complement of events that can beat any county fair anywhere.”
An 1882 event produced by William F. Cody, aka Buffalo Bill, is generally recognized as the first rodeo. Cody incorporated trick riding into his event, but the main competition was about local ranches and their quest to be known as the best ranch in the rodeo. Rodeo ranch events recreated what the cowboys actually did in their everyday ranch work.
Rodeos became community gatherings of ranch families. They were celebrated as a rare and important social function that allowed time together, visiting and sharing of their lives. Eventually, rodeos evolved to become a contest of individuals rather than ranches.
But the Archuleta County Fair Ranch Rodeo is a return to the times of friendly team competition. The Ranch Rodeo participants consist of four-man teams. The entry and fees paid deadline for the noon Saturday Ranch Rodeo is 10 a.m. on Aug. 4; $1,000 will be added to the pot, which pays three spots.
Bares, Broncs ‘n Bulls are exciting events due to the unbroken rough stock. Competent cowboys and cowgirls thrill the audience with their daredevil attitudes and athletic skills.
Fresh rough stock will be the centerpiece of the new Friday night event. The entry deadline for Bares, Broncs ‘n Bulls participants is 9 p.m. on Aug. 1. Fees must be paid by 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 3; and the performance begins at 7 p.m. $2,000 will be added to the Bares and Broncs pot. An additional $2,000 will be added the Bulls pots. Ten riders must participate in each pot for the full added money.
To enter or for more information about either event, interested cowboys/cowgirls should call Kelsey Garcia at (970) 819-9172.
“We are striving to be the best,” Cox added. “The fair board has a few more surprises to announce soon. Please stay tuned.”
Volunteers are needed for the annual event. Each volunteer receives a free T-shirt, gate passes, training and an invitation to the annual Thank You Volunteers lunch. Signing up to volunteer is easy by visiting the fair’s website, archuletacountyfair.com, or by calling the Extension office at 264-5931.
The 67th annual Archuleta County Fair will be held Aug. 2-5 at the fairgrounds, 344 U.S. 84. The fairgrounds are located just southeast of the U.S. 160 and U.S. 84 intersection. Daily live music, a ranch rodeo, Broncs ‘n Bulls, a horse show, family entertainment and educational activities, a celebrity Tug of War in the Mud contest, games for kids, a petting zoo, exhibits, 4-H animals and projects, horseshoe and fly-casting contests, livestock showmanship, the annual Jr. Livestock Auction, and the annual Saturday night dance and 4-H Chuckwagon Dinner are just a few of the exciting features. Everyone is invited to participate; there is something for all family members.
For a full calendar of events, sponsorship information, exhibit forms and vendor information, visit the fair’s new website: archuletacountyfair.com.
