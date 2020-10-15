Barel family

A year has passed since Marcel Barel died, July 29, 1931-Oct. 15, 2019, riding his bicycle across U.S. 160 and was tragically hit by a truck. We wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone in the community who were so very helpful, supportive and thoughtful in this difficult time.

