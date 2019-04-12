Bandorama 2019 set for Saturday

By Larry Baisdon

Special to The PREVIEW

The 2019 Bandorama concert is right around the corner. This is the concert that features the Pagosa Springs sixth-grade band, the seventh-grade band, the eighth-grade band, the high school concert band, the high school jazz band and the Pagosa Springs Community Band.

The finale of the concert will be a combined piece featuring all the bands.

The concert is sponsored by the Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society, the parent organization of the Community Band, and organizers of several concerts throughout the year in Pagosa Springs.

The concert is to be on Saturday evening, April 13, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. There is no charge for the concert, but donations are gratefully accepted.

If you or anyone in your family enjoys band music or is interested in playing in a band, this program is definitely for you.

See you there.

