Banded Peak Ranch: Final piece protected in Navajo River watershed

By Val Keefer

The Conservation Fund

This week, The Conservation Fund, Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) and USDA Forest Service announced the permanent protection of the 16,723-acre Banded Peak Ranch in Colorado’s southern San Juan Mountains.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.