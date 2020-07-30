Banded Peak Ranch: Final piece protected in Navajo River watershed

- News
By Val Keefer
The Conservation Fund
This week, The Conservation Fund, Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) and USDA Forest Service announced the permanent protection of the 16,723-acre Banded Peak Ranch in Colorado’s southern San Juan Mountains.
