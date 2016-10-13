Ballots to be mailed Monday

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Election season is upon us, with yard signs and political advertising plentiful everywhere you look. To add to the season, ballots are set to be mailed to registered, active Archuleta County voters on Monday, Oct. 17.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Education, News, Top Stories
© 2016, ↑ The Pagosa Springs SUN