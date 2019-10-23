Ballots mailed to county voters

2019 ballot packets have been mailed to all active registered voters in Archuleta County, according to Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder Kristy Archuleta.

If you did not receive your ballot packet, or your address is incorrect, Archuleta suggested that you can update your address at GoVoteColorado.com or at the county clerk’s office at 449 San Juan St.

The 2019 ballot only asks a few questions of voters, with two state initiatives that relate to legalizing sports gambling and allowing the state to retain revenue it is currently required to refund back to taxpayers.

For the 415 Archuleta County residents who live within the Ignacio School District, there is an election for one vacant seat on the school board, and for the 24 Archuleta County residents who live in the Bayfield School District, two school board director seats are open.

For Archuleta County residents who live outside of the Bayfield and Ignacio school districts, there are only two questions to consider: Proposition CC and Proposition DD.

Proposition CC

Proposition CC would allow the state of Colorado to retain state revenue it is currently required to refund under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR). The retained funds would be used for education and transportation purposes.

The Colorado Legislative Council staff estimated that the state will retain about $310 million above the TABOR limit in 2020-2021 if Proposition CC is approved by voters.

If Proposition CC is rejected and the money is returned to taxpayers, it will equate to a refund of about $26-$90 per taxpayer per year, according to ballotpedia.com.

Proposition DD

Proposition DD would authorize the Colorado Legislature to allow sports betting and create a 10 percent tax on sports betting proceeds. Revenues from the new tax, estimated to be about $10 million for fiscal year 2020-2021, would be used to create and fund the Water Plan Implementation Cash Fund, which would fund water projects and water-related obligations.

A “no” vote on Proposition DD means that sports betting will remain illegal in the state and sports betting activities will not be regulated or taxed, according to The Colorado Blue Book, a voting guide prepared by the Colorado Legislative Council staff.

Ignacio and Bayfield school board elections

Candidates for the Ignacio School District 11JT Board are M. Toben Roderick, Gina Schulz, Allen McCaw, Yvonne Chapman and Doug Little. The position is for a four-year term.

Candidates for the Bayfield School District 10 JT-R Board are Richard T. Gustafson, Debbie Wilhelm, Amy Davlin and Mike Foutz. These candidates are running for a four-year term.

Candidates for a two-year term on the Bayfield School District 10 JT-R Board are Matthew Zabka and Mary Lynn Herr.

Key voting dates

and deadlines

Mail ballot packets are expected to arrive to every active voter who is registered in Archuleta County by the time of publication on Thursday, Oct. 17.

To be counted, mail ballots must be returned to and in the hands of the Archuleta County Clerk and Recorder no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5. Postmarks do not count.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 28, the Election’s Office at 449 San Juan St. will serve as the official Voting Service and Polling Center (VSPC). It is accessible from the back of the courthouse.

The VSPC hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday from Oct. 28 through Nov. 4, 8 a.m.-noon on Nov. 2, and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.

You may drop off your ballot at the Election’s Office at 449 San Juan St. between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Oct. 15. On Nov. 5 it will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The county has a secure, video-surveiled ballot drop box that is open 24/7 from Oct. 15 through 7 p.m. on Election Day. It is located on the sidewalk outside of the courthouse at 449 San Juan St.

