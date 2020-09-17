‘Balance of power’

Dear Editor:

The 2020 election is just around the corner and I have never felt more concern about the out come. The out come of the upcoming election will affect us, “We The People” to such a large extent it is scary to imagine. From the top to the bottom, at the national level, state level and yes even at the local county level. Our Democratic Republic, the One that our founding fathers created, the One designed with a system of Checks and Balances, is in serious peril. Our vote is what gives consent to the elected government officials to run the country, state, and county. It is that vote, our job to keep the balance of power in check at all levels.

