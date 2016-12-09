Bake sale to support Legion Auxiliary scholarships

- News
By Carol Budde
Special to The SUN
The Pagosa Springs American Legion Auxiliary Post 108 is putting on a Christmas holiday bake sale and gift sale on Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post located at 287 Hermosa St.
Come and enjoy hot cider or coffee and treats and browse the Christmas bake and gift sale.
Funds raised will go toward scholarships for high school senior auxiliary members.
