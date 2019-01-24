Bad leadership at every level

Dear Editor:

I have lived in Pagosa over 5 years now and have some feedback for you, for the decision-makers, leaders and residents of our beautiful town and county. This will be one of at least two letters. In this letter I will pose just some of the big issues that I think Pagosa faces. In the second, I will propose just a few approaches to meeting these challenges. More letters may follow.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Letters to the Editor, Opinion