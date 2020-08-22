Backyard Club for Kids set for Aug. 24-27

By Connie Porter

Child Evangelism Fellowship of Colorado

Summer is for outside fun for kids. We have scheduled four days of fun in our big yard at 114 Holiday Drive, near Holiday Acres. The program will be outside for great games, songs, crafts, snacks and inside for an exciting missionary story and a presentation from the Bible. The club is free and is ideal for children ages 5-12.

The club is scheduled for:

Monday through Thursday, Aug. 24-27. You can attend the club in the morning from 10 a.m. to noon, or you can attend the club in the afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m.

Choose the club that works best for your kids. Encourage them to bring their friends. All who attend must register by emailing the Porters at ceflittlekids@gmail.com or calling 507-7096.

We are encouraging everyone to bring a mask to wear when we are inside for the teaching time.

These parties are sponsored by Child Evangelism Fellowship of Colorado, a Bible-centered ministry. All teachers are trained and screened to ensure your child’s safety. Parents are welcome to attend. For more information, call or email Frank and Connie Porter, (303) 901-5290 or email at ceflittlekids@gmail.com.