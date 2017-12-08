Aztec High School shooting victim has ties to Pagosa Springs

- News
Pagosa Springs resident Maxine Lattin lost her great-granddaughter, Casey J. Marquez, in Thursday’s tragic shooting at Aztec High School in New Mexico.
Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from our community also mourn the loss, including the families of LeRoy and Gary Lattin.
Marquez, age 17, was a senior at Aztec High School and the captain of her cheerleading squad. She is the granddaughter of Flora Vista, N.M., resident Terry Lattin and daughter of Aztec resident Jamie Lattin.
According to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, student Francisco “Paco” Fernandez was also killed in the tragedy.
The 21-year-old gunman killed himself and will not be named in The SUN.
In a press conference Thursday, New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez cited several acts of bravery and heroism on behalf of school’s staff, students and first responders to the incident.
