Avalanche mitigation to take place on Wolf Creek Pass, other area passes

Motorists will experience road closures and delays on several high mountain passes throughout southwest and south-central Colorado due to the winter snowstorm moving through the state. Region 5 Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) crews have been triggering potential snow slides and will continue operations through the weekend.

Highways and mountain passes which will experience intermittent closures include:

· U.S. 160, Wolf Creek Pass

Saturday morning, Dec. 17, estimated two hour operation 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. Mile post 157 to 167 (west side of the pass, west of the ski resort). Expect intermittent closures and delays of up to 1 hour while operations are taking place.

· U.S. 550, Red Mountain Pass, Molas Pass and Coal Bank Pass

Crews have already been conducting mitigation on this corridor and will continue to locate areas in need of mitigation throughout the weekend. Expect intermittent closures and delays of up to 1 hour where and while operations are taking place.

· U.S. 50, Monarch Pass

Friday evening (today), Dec. 16, estimated two hour operation 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mile post 190 to 210 (both sides of the pass). Expect intermittent closures and delays of up to 1 hour while operations are taking place.

Please note these are estimated times for planned mitigation. Crews continually examine conditions which make for optimum and ideal operations.

