Avalanche control operations set for Wolf Creek Pass Thursday morning

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Due to the current snowstorm moving across the state, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will conduct avalanche control operations to trigger potential snow slides and then plows will clear the roadway Thursday morning, Jan. 5 on U.S. 160, Wolf Creek Pass. Operations will take place tomorrow (Thursday) and the pass will be closed from 6:30 to 8 a.m. Highway gates will be closed at the summit just west of the ski resort and just west of Treasure Falls. .
Motorists will experience delays while traveling over most southwest and south-central Colorado mountain passes tomorrow and Friday, Jan. 4 and 5.
Other operations will be as follows:
U.S. 550, Coal Bank, Molas and Red Mountain Passes: Separate crews will work each of these three passes tomorrow (Thursday.) Operations will begin at 7:00 a.m. and motorists will experience intermittent delays until approximately 9:00 a.m.
CO Highway 145, Lizard Head Pass: Depending upon visibility and snow quantities, mitigation on Lizard Head Pass will take place either Thursday or Friday.
U.S. 50, Monarch Pass: Crews have already conducted some mitigation today, Wednesday, Jan. 4. Additional operations will continue tomorrow (Thursday.) Crews are scheduled to work late morning and early afternoon.
CO Highway 17, Cumbres-La Manga Pass: Depending upon visibility and snow quantities, mitigation on Cumbres-La Manga Pass will take place either Thursday or Friday.
Follow these topics: News, Top Stories, Updates