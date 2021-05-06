‘Autocratic rule’

Dear Editor:

The National Republican Party has discarded its facade of conservatism and is fully embracing their white supremacy, autocratic, neofascist intentions. Beginning with the “Big Lie” of a stolen election, the attempted coup on January 6th and now laws being passed in Republican run states, they have demonstrated their distaste for Democracy. Supported by 147 Republican House members who voted against certifying the election and several Republican Senators who publicly encouraged the traitors that attacked the Capital, America is under attack from within.

