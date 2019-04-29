- News
Pagosa Springs High School students in Becky Guilliams’ auto shop class work in tandem to help resurrect Ruby Sisson’s 1950s Chevy truck that she donated to the school. Students are working on assembling the truck from the bare bones. Pagosa Springs High School is looking for donations in restoring the truck for items such as paint. Interested parties should make donations to Pagosa Springs High School, P.O. Box 1498, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.
