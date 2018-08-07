Aug. 9 Homemakers meeting to feature presentation on Guatemala and providing medical care to the indigenous Maya

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Tozi Rubin
Special to The PREVIEW
Lisa Raymond has lived in Pagosa Springs for 22 years with husband Kurt. She is a physical therapist (PT) and currently works as a home health PT. She’s been a PT for 28 years working in a variety of settings.
One of her most rewarding settings has been in rural Guatemalan villages, or aldeas, working with a team of local medical professionals giving medical care to the indigenous Maya living at Lake Atitlan. She has participated on three separate trips over five years starting in 2013.
Join us in learning about Lisa’s experiences and insight into the native Maya’s way of life. We look forward to hearing about how local medical teams can impact the health of peoples living in another part of the world.
We invite all area women to meet at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9, at the Community United Methodist Church on Lewis Street. We socialize before we enjoy a potluck lunch provided by members. First-time visitors are not expected to bring food.
Mountain View Homemakers is a 50-year-old monthly gathering of area women who are interested in making their lives, the lives of their families and the community more enjoyable. The meetings include lunch and a speaker or activity. If you’ve wondered about who we are, come and see for yourself.
We meet on the second Thursday of every month. There are no dues or membership requirements and every interested woman is welcome. No special skills are necessary. If you live in a home, you are a homemaker.
Call Tozi Rubin at 731-3360 with any questions.
Follow these topics: Clubs, Lifestyle, Top Stories, Updates