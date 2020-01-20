Audubon Society meeting to feature Roger Organ’s trip to Africa

By Jean Zirnhelt

Special to The SUN

The Weminuche Audubon Society will hold its January meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Methodist Church on Lewis Street at 6 p.m. Join us for refreshments and socializing before the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

“Botswana, the Okavango Delta and the Birds of Southern Africa” is the title of a presentation to be given by Roger Organ. He said the trip to the Okavango Delta this past July with his wife, Joan, was the trip of a lifetime. The lack of seasonal rains had cut down on vegetation, making the animals and birds more visible and easier to find as they clustered around the remaining water holes. Southern Africa is rich with bird life and has 962 species of birds, of which 98 are endemic. The presentation covers the animals and birds with some up-close encounters. We saw previews of Organ’s photographs at our October meeting and they are fantastic.

This event is free and open to the public. If you would like to become a member of our chapter, memberships are available at our meetings with a $15 dues payment. To show our appreciation to the Methodist Church for our meeting space, we ask that you bring a contribution of nonperishable food to be donated to its food bank.

Call Jean Zirnhelt at 731-2985 for more information or check our website at www.weminucheaudubon.org.

