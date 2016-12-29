Auditions set for ‘Sister Act the Musical’

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) is holding the first of several auditions for its summer 2017 blockbuster production of “Sister Act the Musical.”

First-round auditions are for current college students home for the holiday break and will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m. in the Pagosa Springs High School music room.

Potentials should be prepared to sing one verse of a Broadway tune of their choice; please bring sheet music as an accompanist will be provided. Reading from script and a group dance will be part of the full audition process.

CUP’s “Sister Act” will be directed by Dale Johnson with musical direction by Sally Neel.

Male and female actors are sought for all roles at college auditions. The well-known musical is full of zany nuns and Las Vegas characters.

Call Johnson with any questions at 946-1500.

