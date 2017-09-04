Auditions just around the corner for ‘Elf the Musical Jr.’

- News
By Dale Johnson
Special to The PREVIEW
Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) is happy to announce auditions for its winter holiday production of “Elf the Musical Jr.”
Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. A title known the world over, “Elf The Musical Jr.” is a must-produce holiday musical that CUP has been waiting to find just the right time to perform. The time is now.
Auditions will be held on Sept. 8 from 2 to 8 p.m. in the Pagosa Springs High School band room.
Please prepare one verse of a Broadway tune to sing; bring your sheet music as an accompanist will be provided. No a cappella auditions, please; we need to hear you sing with the piano. Script read and group dance are part of the audition.
All roles are currently open to actors ages 8-18. Although usually our CUP shows are open to actors of all ages, “Elf” is currently in a restricted mode through the agencies who hold the rights to this production. What this means to us is that we can only cast actors from ages 8-18.
However, this does open opportunities to actors older than 18 to be involved in “Elf” in other ways. CUP is looking for help in the following areas: rehearsal and pit pianists, acting coaches, supervisors for our youngest actors, set painters and builders, costumers, dance coaches, marketing our show and more.
The show dates for “Elf” are Nov. 16-19. Contact Director Dale Johnson with any questions at 946-1500, or see curtainsuppagosa.org and our Facebook page. We are in our 28th year of performing in Pagosa Springs. Come join our CUP family. See you at auditions.
