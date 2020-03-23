Attorney general urges businesses to refund or credit cancellations due to coronavirus

Special to The SUN

Attorney General Phil Weiser released the following statement applauding event organizers, airlines, hotels and other businesses that have displayed good corporate citizenship by refunding consumers or issuing credit for cancellations made with the safety of our community in mind:

“Coloradans have canceled sporting events, vacations and even wedding gatherings for the sake of their health. Their actions promise to slow the spread of the coronavirus and save lives. I applaud Governor Polis’ leadership during this public health emergency and am proud of how Coloradans are rising to this challenge.

“To do their part, businesses can act responsibly by providing refunds or credits to consumers who will not be able to use their services, whether hotel reservations, airline travel or other areas where accommodations can be made. I commend the many businesses that have already taken the lead by honoring the need to curtail travel and large events. For those who have yet to do so, I would strongly encourage them to act quickly. As for any businesses that promise refunds or credits and fail to deliver on such promises, we will quickly investigate any such conduct and be ready to take action to protect consumers.

“Finally, I recognize that this public health emergency is hurting businesses and their employees, especially Colorado’s small businesses. We all need to pull together to support one another and we stand ready to consider appropriate measures to support those who are hurt during this crisis.”

Last week, Weiser issued a consumer alert warning Colorado residents about scams and extreme price gouging — raising the price of goods or services to an unfair or unconscionable level. The Attorney General’s Office continues to work with Amazon and others to address complaints of extreme price gouging. The attorney general has broad authority under the Colorado Consumer Protection Act to protect consumers from unfair, unconscionable or deceptive acts or practices.

If you notice any scams, fraud, price gouging or other attempts to take advantage of Coloradans during this public health emergency, contact Stop Fraud Colorado at (800) 222-4444 or www.StopFraudColorado.gov.

For the most accurate, up-do-date information about the coronavirus, go to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or the World Health Organization websites.

