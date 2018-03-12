Attention horn blowers and drum beaters (and fiddlers): Community Band to start rehearsals March 18

- News
By Larry Baisdon
Special to The PREVIEW
Did you play in the band in high school or maybe college band? Did you enjoy it? Do you miss it? Well, you’re in luck. The Pagosa Springs Community Band is about to begin rehearsing for our next concert, which is Band-O-Rama.
We call it Band-O-Rama because in addition to the Community Band, we also feature the Pagosa Springs High School and Pagosa Springs Middle School bands.
The parent organization of the band, the Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society, is dedicated to bringing quality instrumental music to our town by allowing adult musicians an opportunity to play in an excellent concert band. Our organization also encourages young musicians to aspire to improve their performance abilities and musicianship.
If you haven’t played your instrument for several years, that’s perfectly fine. Just come and join us and you will have your chops back and be back in to it before you know it.
We rehearse once a week on either a Sunday afternoon or Monday night for five weeks in the high school band room. Rehearsals begin on March 18 with registration starting at 1:30 p.m. The rehearsal then runs from 2 to 4 p.m.
There is at $15 registration fee for new members. The rehearsals following are on March 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., then April 2, April 8 and April 15, with a dress rehearsal on April 20.
The concert is April 21 in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium at 7 p.m.
Don’t be shy. Please come join us. We are ready to meet you. If you have questions, please feel free to contact Larry Baisdon at 317-9288 or Heidi Tanner at 749-7385.
