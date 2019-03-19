Assessments, testing and education to be offered at 9Heath Fair in April

By Constance d’Angelis

Special to The PREVIEW

The 9Health Fair happens only once each year — April 27 this year.

Blood test panels will be available for only $35.

We know how important it is to get blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, triglycerides and other evaluations so that we can stay apprised of markers that help inform us of our health status. Education, instruction and learning are also important.

The 9Health Fair offers assessments, testings and education. Lifesaving blood tests are a great way to ward off potential problems. The Lions Club offers its eyeglass donation box. Our veterans service officer will be there, as well as the Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County.

We are a community and here to work together and collaborate.

In addition to the blood test panel, there will be free screenings, educational programs and a chance to meet health professionals from 7 to 11 a.m. on April 27 at Pagosa Springs High School.

Have special health and wellness skills? Could you offer education and information? Want to volunteer? Have a working brain and a good attitude? Questions? Contact Sharee Grazda at 731-0317 or email sgrazda@gmail.com. Visit 9HealthFair.org. Reach Constance at 7LawsofHealth@gmail.com.

