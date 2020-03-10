Aspen Services

Aspen Services launched at a recent open house. As the name implies, this branch of the organization will focus on providing services to any adults with developmental disabilities in Archuleta County, while Aspen House will be the name of the home that will house approximately eight adults with developmental disabilities. The open house also served as a welcome party for four new board members. The board and staff are, left to right, back row: Becky Thompson, Nicole Smith, Kate Simmons, Carol Riley, Patty Brown and Cathy Reece. Front row: Nate Mueller, Cyndi Figaro, Warren Brown and volunteer Keena Carstensen.

