Aspen Services: Supporting adults with developmental disabilities

By Danyelle Leentjes

A Safe Place in Pagosa

Aspen House and Aspen Services (AH/AS) proudly announce they are now providers for the Colorado Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR). The DVR assists individuals whose disabilities result in barriers to employment to succeed at work and live independently.

DVR is a state and federally funded program to help eligible individuals with documented disabilities to find suitable employment (part time, full time or permanent) and is voluntary. To learn more about DVR, visit www.colorado.gov/dvr.

PS Froyo is partnering with AH/AS and will serve as a vocational platform for DVR vital job skills training for adults over 21 with developmental disabilities.

All profits from PS Froyo will go toward furthering the AH/AS mission of supporting adults with developmental disabilities in Archuleta County. Parents/guardians who are interested in AH/AS DVR job-skills training, please email executivedirector@aspenhousepagosa.org or visit www.aspenhousepagosa.org for more information.

AH/AS are operated under A Safe Place in Pagosa Springs Inc., a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Aspen House is committed to providing long-term housing solutions to adults with developmental disabilities. The objective is to build a home that provides housing for eight adults with developmental disabilities, supporting each tenant’s potential in becoming an independent contributing member of the community.

Aspen Services is dedicated to becoming a local-based service provider for adults with developmental disabilities. Aspen Services will support residents living in the Aspen House home as well as other adults living in the community. Becoming a DVR provider is the first license obtained in what is anticipated to be a sizable list of services offered here in Pagosa Springs.

Visit aspenhousepagosa.org for more information on AH/AS, volunteering opportunities and donating.