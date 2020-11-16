Ashbaugh receives Venturing Summit Award

By John Moore

Venturing Crew 612

Venturing Crew 612 is delighted to announce that recent Pagosa Springs High School graduate Alexandria Ashbaugh has been awarded the Venturing Summit Award.

Venturing is a high-adventure character development and leadership program through the Boy Scouts of America for young men and women ages 14-21. The program is operated through Venturing Crews, units of youth and advisors that meet on set schedules and plan activities, events, trainings and community service.

The Summit Award represents Venturing’s highest honor. To achieve this ultimate recognition, Ashbaugh served the crew as a leader — both formally and informally — and was a mentor to others. In addition, she strengthened our community by designing and leading a service project to benefit others. This national-level award is considered the equivalent of earning the Eagle Scout Award in the Scouting Program.

Ashbaugh is only the second Venturer in the Great Southwest Council (all of New Mexico, southwest Colorado and a part of Texas) to earn the Summit Award.

Along the road to earning the Summit Award, Ashbaugh first earned the Venturer Award, the Discovery Award and the Pathfinder Award. All of these awards have elements of adventure, leadership, personal growth and service objectives. She was able to participate in a 12-day backpacking trip at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, visit Washington, D.C., enjoy days of high-adventure activities at the Bechtel Summit in West Virginia, attend National Youth Leadership Training and the National Advanced Youth Leadership Experience, and experience an eight-day sailing adventure in the Florida Keys.

Venturing Crew 612 is chartered by Saint Patrick’s Episcopal Church and we are always eager to have new young men and women join our crew. If you are interested in learning more about Venturing, you can visit the Venturing website at www.venturing.org or contact the crew advisor, John Moore, at johntmooref15@gmail.com.