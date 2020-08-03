Artist’s Lane: Who’s thinking anyways

By Betty Slade

PREVIEW Columnist

Are we being conditioned or conformed by what we are hearing and seeing? I’d like to know. Are we beating the air, asking the wrong questions, taking things at face value? Maybe it’s time to flip the script and ask God what he thinks.

In the ‘70s, there was a nightclub that catered to thousands of young people. The successful hot spot was called the Mind Bender; a drug den by no better name. I wondered if those who frequented the place knew their minds were being altered. Similar to how I view things today, it certainly makes me wonder if the narrative of today’s media is doing the same.

A Facebook post caught my attention: “God, do my thinking for me.” Now that is one sound-minded statement.

Look around. It seems as if people are beating the air in every conceivable direction. Each new day is about as scattered as the direction of the wind.

What does God think about what is happening in the world today?

The Bible tells us that in the last days, things will be altered, even unrecognizable. Is that what’s happening? Did we move from what we once called normal, into isolation, now the unknown, all without reason or thought?

As we come out of hiding with our faces covered, are we asking the right questions, even more so, holding steadfast for answers?

I went to Durango to have some car repairs done. A distant voice shouted with great emotion, “It’s a city ordinance, you must wear a mask.” Within seconds, I had made an enemy. I didn’t mean to. I wanted to ask why I had to wear a mask if alone and in my own car, but didn’t push for the answers I was seeking.

I can respect an “ordinance,” but the unwelcoming voice was different than what I had heard before. It was shrouded in fear and judgment, all because I didn’t know the new rules. Now, understanding the science behind the mask, I know that what I had heard was a dictate of social behavior, not an explanation of the line to toe.

Yes, we need to be mindful and purposeful with our words and actions when it comes to the environment that we are in. We also need to ensure that we never lose sight of our destiny and the path that leads us there.

Paul was just as perplexed as some today when he wrote these words to the church of Corinth: “Run in such a way that you may obtain the prize. I run thus, not with uncertainty. Thus I fight, not as one who beats the air. But I discipline my body and bring it into subjection, lest I become disqualified.”

Evidently, Paul saw something similar to today, in his day. People were running around beating the air without regard for where they should place their focus. The mask of the present Christian community? Prophetic interpretation. So much man-made noise causing us to take our eyes off of the prize.

Unfortunately, as in Paul’s day, the lack of focus on sound biblical doctrine caused people to turn away from the faith. We have become so focused on that which masks, that we have forgotten basic hygienic principles.

In the book of Hebrews 13:8-9, the writer says, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever. Do not be carried about with various and strange doctrines. For it is good that the heart be established by grace …”

Like wearing a mask, I believe in the prophetic. However, the mask is not going to cure us, just as the prophetic is not going to save us. These things need to come with truth labeling.

We are told in 2 Corinthians 2:17, “For we are not as so many, peddling the word of God; but as of sincerity, but as from God, we speak in the sight of God in Christ.” (NKJV)

Final brushstroke: As Christians, we know we are in a race, running on a track that is rough and constantly changing. While we have to be aware of the hurdles and detours, we don’t want to be thrown off course. One thing we can be sure of is that God will complete what he started. He even knows how all of this will end. So, the next time you just don’t get it or need wisdom, ask God to do the thinking for you. It’s a safe bet he knows exactly how to keep you on track.

