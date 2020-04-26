Artist’s Lane: The ingeniousness of isolation

By Betty Slade

PREVIEW Columnist

Have you noticed how determined people are becoming as they spend time in isolation? We are a social people who need to be around others; it’s how we flourish. Absent of that, people are reaching within to find new ways of expressing themselves, new outlets for community.

During a video exercise class, the instructor said, “Don’t look at your body as separate individual pieces. Stretch, relax and feel your whole body.”

It’s amazing how one little phrase about exercising the body can make one realize how connected we are, even if alone at home.

My Sweet Al and I honor the law of the land. One of our daughters picks up our prescriptions, food and necessities as we stay attached to the Blanco. Even though we stay isolated from the public, we still feel very much a part of it.

Because of social distancing, my Sweet Al and I are experiencing many firsts. Our granddaughter and husband planned to go to Japan to celebrate his birthday. With travel canceled, they decided to have a Japanese-themed party from home instead. It was complete with handmade cherry blossom trees.

Friends and family were invited to an online soiree. I wore a kimono and my Sweet Al sported a velvet noragi and a felt bowler.

We are advised to wear a mask if we need to go out in public. A member of my video conference writing group gave a demonstration of how she uses everyday items to create a protective respirator.

An artist friend started an online exchange. Those accepting the challenge posted a different picture or painting each day. It has stirred the artistic bent in me to begin painting in watercolors again.

A writer friend emailed me about a book of miracles that she is compiling. I submitted my entry, a miracle story that came straight from the heart and home. The experience challenged me to be steadfast in God’s faithfulness, even during times of uncertainty.

There are hidden talents that would have never been known had it not been for this time of isolation. I’m amazed at the ingeniousness of people. It seems that staying at home has forced many to come up with inventive ways to get their message out.

Keith, our “low-tech” son-in-law, is a history teacher. We thoroughly enjoyed watching him become more and more comfortable in a digital classroom. We learned all about the Civil War with him dressed in soldier attire, using a cavalry sword as a pointer.

Like something on PBS, we sat mesmerized as we watched our own mad professor roll out his lesson plans. He was animated with background music for effect. He became a German soldier, a nutty inventor and even Wild Bill Hickok.

Pagosa even has its own online characters. I recently watched a video of the elementary school principal as he played his guitar and sang a Garth Brooks song. He changed the words of “Friends in Low Places” to make students laugh.

It is evident how much school officials and teachers love their students and their jobs by the amount of effort and creativity they put in to their work.

By the way, my Sweet Al has been using his down time to brush up on his sleight-of-hand magic. He keeps coming up with new ways to use an old T-shirt. I throw it away, then it reappears in his closet.

Final brushstroke: Whatever occupies you, do it with all the color, texture and purpose within you. Be it in video, online or in a text or email. How many times in life do we get the chance to stop time to find the creative warrior that lies inside. And if it all becomes too much, just get a ball of yarn and learn to knit.

Readers’ comments

