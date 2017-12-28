Artists invited to join open paint sessions

By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

There will be a free open session for artists to bring their own supplies and work on their current projects at the Ross Aragon Community Center on Thursday afternoons from 1 to 4 p.m. beginning Jan. 4, 2018, and running through Feb. 22.

Ideas and techniques can be shared and discussed in an atmosphere of social time.

Sessions will be facilitated by local watercolor artist Jeanie Lemmo. No sign up is necessary; just bring your supplies and come have fun. Lemmo can be reached at 731-1590.

Youth basketball

The Recreation Department is currently accepting registration through Dec. 29 for youth basketball for ages 9-12.

The cost is $35 and registration may be completed online or at the Community Center.

Practice will start mid-January, with games beginning in February.

Please call the Recreation Department with any questions at 264-4151, ext. 232.

To register for programs online, visit the Parks and Recreation Department page at www.townofpagosasprings.com.

