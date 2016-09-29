Artist Volkan Alkanoglu to visit Fort Lewis College campus for Reflection dedication

By Mitch Davis

Special to The PREVIEW

All are welcome to meet the mind behind Reflection, the new art installation at the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College.

Artist Volkan Alkanoglu will visit campus for the dedication of his creation on Oct. 12. The dedication ceremony will be held at noon at the Community Concert Hall. Following the dedication, Volkan will give a presentation in Roshong Recital Hall at 1:15 p.m.

Parking on campus will be free during the events and refreshments will be offered.

“I am very excited about my upcoming visit to Durango and Fort Lewis College,” said Volkan. “From the very first day onward, it has been an incredible journey for me and my team to develop this project and we are very humbled to have been given this unique opportunity to add to the cultural discourse on campus. We hope our art piece will create a sense of place, spark a conversation and ultimately inspire students towards creativity and artistic expression.”

Born in Turkey and raised in Germany, Volkan studied at the Hochschule der Künste in Berlin, the Peter Behrens School of Architecture in Düsseldorf and the Bartlett School of Architecture, University College London. In addition to his professional work, he has taught at the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Southern California Institute of Architecture.

Reflection was made possible by a generous donation from Richard and Mary Lyn Ballantine.

For more information about the dedication, contact Kim Schwartz at 247-7080 or kaschwartz@fortlewis.edu.

