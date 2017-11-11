Artist to discuss how spirit nurtures her art Sunday

- News
By Lisa Burnson
Special to The PREVIEW
On Sunday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m., Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) will present local artist Kathleen Steventon to share spiritual influences on her art and life in general.
Moving to Pagosa Springs in 2003 has had a profound impact on Steventon’s spiritual awakening, which has led to deep spiritual connections working with her and through her onto the canvases that she creates.
Steventon will talk about her journey of connecting with consciousness and how she uses that connection with intent in the studio. She will be at PCNT with some of her paintings to display. Live music will be provided by local musician Steve Blechschmidt.
Our next movie/discussion group will be held on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. We will view and discuss the film “Ten Questions for the Dalai Lama.” All are welcome to attend.
Sunday morning services are held at 10 a.m. and movie/discussions are held at 10 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of the month. We are located at 40 N. 15th St. We welcome everyone to come and join us — lift your heart and spirit in song, prayer, and meditation. You will do amazing things. Welcome home. We’ve been waiting for you.
For information about the church, attend a service, email PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, call 749-9020, or mail to P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. You can also find us on Facebook or at our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.
