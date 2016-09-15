Artist meet and greet, computer access at Senior Center

Save the date: The Pagosa Senior Center will be hosting a meet and greet with local artist Margot Gedert on Sept. 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Senior Center dining room.

Gedert’s paintings are hanging in the dining room as part of our “Art in Public Places” program. Please come meet Gedert and enjoy her beautiful art. Refreshments will be served.

The Senior Center is now providing computer access to seniors who are members of the Discount Club. Computers stations are available by the hour. If no one has signed up for the next hour, seniors may continue to use the computer for an additional hour(s). Computer and Internet access is available during business hours when staff is in attendance and classes are not in session.

Bridge times

The Senior Center is pleased to announce:

Bridge for Fun is now meeting on Mondays at 1 p.m. in the dining room.

Duplicate bridge is now meeting on Thursdays at 1 p.m. in the dining room.

Snacks are provided at both.

Technology Wednesdays

We are pleased to announce that we have technology assistance for you and your computer, iPad or cellphone from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Bring your cellphone, iPad, or laptop (a computer will be available if you have a desktop) and learn how to use your electronic device.

Medical alert system

Medical alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.

Please call Louise at 264-2167 for more information or to sign up.

Medicare Mondays

Are you turning 65? Are you confused about Medicare? We have openings every Monday at the Senior Center to help you with your Medicare enrollment questions.

Here are some quick tips: If you are collecting Social Security, you will be automatically enrolled in Medicare parts A and B. We can help you pick a Part D prescription drug plan. If you don’t enroll in a Part D plan, you could face penalties.

If you are new to Medicare, you have an seven-month Special Enrollment Period to sign up for parts A, B and D around your 65th birthday. Medicare starts after your employment ends or the group health insurance plan based on your current employment ends, whichever happens first. You do not pay late penalties if you enroll within the seven-month Special Enrollment Period. COBRA and retiree health plans are not considered coverage based on current employment.

Important dates: General enrollment runs from Jan. 1 through March 31 each year and coverage starts July 1. Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 is open (or annual) enrollment for switching plans for Part D and a Medicare Cost Plan; coverage starts Jan. 1.

If you would like to talk to a Medicare counselor, please contact the Area Agency on Aging to make an appointment. Please call 264-0501, ext. 2. We will put you in touch with one of our talented and experienced Medicare counselors.

Memberships

Senior Discount Club memberships are offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $5 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15 — Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, Spanish rice, whole wheat tortilla, salad bar and grapes and orange.

Friday, Sept. 16 — Teriyaki salmon, roasted cauliflower with red peppers, sweet potato casserole with pecans, salad bar and Key lime pie.

Monday, Sept. 19 — Chicken-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, California vegetables, whole wheat roll, fruit cup with yogurt, salad bar and chocolate chip cookie.

Tuesday, Sept. 20 — Hawaiian pork with brown rice, whole wheat roll, stir-fry vegetables, salad bar and paradise fruit.

Wednesday, Sept. 21 — Roast turkey, cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, salad bar and pumpkin pie.

Thursday, Sept. 22 — Beef stew, biscuit, salad bar and winter fruit salad.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

