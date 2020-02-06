Art students earn top awards

Photos courtesy Jenna Gannon
Pagosa Springs High School Art Department students placing first and receiving Gold Keys in The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards are, top photo, Kristina Moore; middle photo, Nicole Bartz; and, bottom photo, Grace Thompson.

By Jenna Gannon
Special to The SUN
This year the Pagosa Springs High School (PSHS) Art Department submitted 17 works of art to The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. Four works of art placed first in their category and will receive a Gold Key award. These awards can be likened to winning state in a sport competition.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow

By Pagosa Springs SUN Online
This story was posted on February 6, 2020.