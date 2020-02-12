Art students earn top awards

By Jenna Gannon

Special to The SUN

This year the Pagosa Springs High School (PSHS) Art Department submitted 17 works of art to The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. Four works of art placed first in their category and will receive a Gold Key award. These awards can be likened to winning state in a sport competition.

PSHS winners this year are: Kristina Moore, 12th grade, two Gold Keys in painting; Grace Thompson, 12th grade, Gold Key in painting; and Nicole Bartz, 11th grade, Gold Key in painting.

The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards are the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious recognition program for creative teens in grades seven through 12, ages 13-plus.

In 2019, Colorado had more than 6,000 pieces of art from approximately 2,200 students in the program. Submissions are adjudicated and selected works will go on display at the History Colorado Center, Colleen Fanning Art Advisory’s Chancery Building and the Sie Center.

Judges look for work that best exemplifies originality, technical skill and the emergence of a personal voice or vision. Students receiving Gold Keys, Silver Keys, Honorable Mentions, American Visions and Voices Nominations in the spring of 2020 will be celebrated at the regional exhibition and spring awards ceremonies.

Gold Key works are then judged nationally by a panel of creative industry experts to receive national medals, including Gold, Silver, American Visions and Voices, Portfolio Silver with Distinction or Portfolio Gold Medals and special awards.

National medalists will be recognized at the National Ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City in June 2020.

