Art class, legal help coming to Senior Center

Framed old jewelry and beads, a free art class, will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m. No art skills are needed.

Bring old jewelry, beads and frames if you have them, or use the ones provided. No materials are needed, just come and have fun. We will be learning how to make framed art with old jewelry and beads.

The instructor will be Denise Fisk, former art teacher in Iowa.

Legal services

The San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging provides legal services for seniors through the program attorney, Daniel Fiedler. Fiedler will be spending the day at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center on Jan. 23 by appointment.

Following are the legal services Fiedler can assist with:

• Public benefits and utilities shut off.

• Landlord-tenant problems, such as persons being evicted.

• Simple wills, power of attorneys, medical durable power of attorney and living wills.

• Consumer issues such as advocating for persons harassed by debt collectors.

• Emergency limited long-term care guardianship and domestic problems, such as abuse.

Please come by or call the Senior Center office to schedule an appointment, 451 Hot Springs Blvd. (inside the Ross Aragon Community Center), 264-2167.

Tax preparation help

The IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be returning to prepare federal and state income tax returns at no charge.

The 2020 dates are Feb. 22 and March 14, by appointment only. The gross income limit this tax season is $54,000.

Please call 264-2167 for more information or to make an appointment.

History (Book) Club

Are you interested in reading and talking about history with others? If so, please join us and bring your ideas and experiences as we continue a history discussion group at the Senior Center. The discussions will cover many historical subjects based on the preferences of the group. Please come and bring your friends who might also be interested.

In the fall, the History Group began its study of English history and how it influenced America.

The essence of the discussions concerning England is what America adopted and what it rejected regarding England’s form of government and culture.

Facilitated by Jim Van Liere, the group meets the third Wednesday of every month.

Health and wellness

The Senior Center is continuing the pilot program which expands health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

The next health and wellness date will be Feb. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Memberships

Senior Discount Club Memberships are now offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16 — Chicken Parmesan with penne pasta and marinara sauce, roasted asparagus with lemony breadcrumbs, milk, snow pea medley, focaccia bread with butter and salad bar.

Friday, Jan. 17 — Canadian bacon and veggie pizza, cream of broccoli soup, milk, salad bar and baked apple.

Monday, Jan. 20 — Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Tuesday, Jan. 21 — Tuna and noodle casserole, Brussels sprouts with bacon, creamed corn, milk, salad bar and pumpkin muffin.

Wednesday, Jan. 22 — Chicken Alfredo with pasta, Mexican beets, milk, roasted cauliflower snowflakes, milk, salad bar and chocolate raspberry cake.

Thursday, Jan. 23 — Pork posole stew, squash calabacitas, milk, baked tomato Provencal, whole-wheat tortilla, salad bar and flan.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

